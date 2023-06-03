A.J. Pollock -- hitting .227 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .161 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

In 31.3% of his 32 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Pollock has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (21.9%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.4%).

He has scored in eight games this year (25.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .095 AVG .217 .152 OBP .269 .286 SLG .522 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 15 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings