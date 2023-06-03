A.J. Pollock -- hitting .227 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .161 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • In 31.3% of his 32 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Pollock has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (21.9%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.4%).
  • He has scored in eight games this year (25.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.095 AVG .217
.152 OBP .269
.286 SLG .522
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
8 RBI 3
13/3 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
17 GP 15
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
