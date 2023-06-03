J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.

In 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).

He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 55), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 55 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 25 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

