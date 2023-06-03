J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Mariners vs Rangers
|Mariners vs Rangers Odds
|Mariners vs Rangers Prediction
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.
- In 34 of 55 games this season (61.8%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 55), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 55 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (4-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.