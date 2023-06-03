Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (36-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-28) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on June 3) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (4-3), while the Mariners' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners' record against the spread is 2-5-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (249 total, 4.4 per game).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Mariners Schedule