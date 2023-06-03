The Texas Rangers (36-20) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-145). Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 20 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 15-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Mariners as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 4th Win AL West +750 - 3rd

