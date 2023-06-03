The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Julio Rodriguez and others in this game.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .246/.306/.439 slash line so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .257/.332/.399 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (4-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Rockies May. 21 6.0 6 1 0 5 2 at Athletics May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 9 2 at Mariners May. 9 6.2 4 4 3 7 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 4.2 4 6 6 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .294/.364/.481 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a 21-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .257/.318/.500 so far this season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

