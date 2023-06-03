Storm vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 3
The Seattle Storm (0-3), on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (2-2). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-5.5)
|166.5
|-240
|+200
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-5.5)
|166.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-5.5)
|166.5
|-240
|+175
Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record last year.
- The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Sparks games.
- The Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.
