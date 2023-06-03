The Seattle Storm (0-3), on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (2-2). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-5.5) 166.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sparks (-5.5) 166.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sparks (-5.5) 166.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Sparks games.
  • The Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.