The Seattle Storm (0-3) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA.

The game has no set line.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA

Storm vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Sparks 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.4

Storm vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Seattle compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Seattle and its opponent combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm sported a top-five defense last year, ranking third-best in the league with 78.4 points allowed per game. On offense, they ranked fifth with 82.5 points scored per contest.

Seattle, who ranked ninth in the league with 33.6 boards per game, allowed 36.5 rebounds per contest, which was second-worst in the WNBA.

The Storm thrived in terms of turnovers last season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.8) and third-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, things were clicking for the Storm, who made 9.3 treys per game (third-best in WNBA) and shot 36.1% from beyond the arc (best).

The Storm thrived in terms of defending against three-pointers, as they ranked second-best in the league in threes allowed (7.0 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (32.0%).

Last year Seattle took 62.8% two-pointers, accounting for 69.6% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.2% three-pointers (30.4% of the team's baskets).

