How to Watch the Storm vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (0-3) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-2) on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA.
Storm vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Sparks
- Seattle put up just 4.1 fewer points per game last year (82.5) than Los Angeles allowed (86.6).
- When they scored more than 86.6 points last season, the Storm went 9-1.
- Seattle shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Los Angeles averaged.
- The Storm went 10-2 when they shot better than 46.7% from the field.
- Seattle shot 36.1% from beyond the arc last season. That's only 1.6 percentage points lower than Los Angeles allowed its opponents to shot from deep (37.7%).
- The Storm had a 12-4 record when the team made more than 37.7% of their three-point attempts.
- Los Angeles and Seattle rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 30.4 and 33.6 boards per game last season, respectively.
