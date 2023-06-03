The Seattle Storm (0-3) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-2) on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and SportsNet LA.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sparks or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sparks