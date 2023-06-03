The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .232.

Hernandez has had a hit in 37 of 57 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this season (35.1%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 25 19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings