Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
