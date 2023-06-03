Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
  • France has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
  • In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 25
23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney (4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
