J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 56), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 56 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
