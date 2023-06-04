On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .156 with three doubles and 11 walks.

In 12 of 36 games this year (33.3%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.1%).

He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.

In five games this season (13.9%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 16 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings