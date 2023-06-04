Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (37-20) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at 2:35 PM (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) for the Rangers and Bryce Miller (3-2) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Mariners have compiled a 2-6-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those matchups).
- The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (255 total runs).
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|L 16-6
|Bryan Woo vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 10
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Griffin Canning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.