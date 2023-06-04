Sunday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (37-20) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at 2:35 PM (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) for the Rangers and Bryce Miller (3-2) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mariners have compiled a 2-6-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those matchups).

The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (255 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule