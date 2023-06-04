Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Nathan Eovaldi, who is projected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners' ATS record is 2-6-0 over their previous 10 contests (eight of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle's games have gone over the total in 28 of its 58 chances.

The Mariners are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 12-14 9-10 20-18 20-20 9-8

