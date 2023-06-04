The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued offensive production when they square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 255 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.194 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Miller has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away - Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning

