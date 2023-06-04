How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued offensive production when they square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 255 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.194 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Miller has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Griffin Canning
