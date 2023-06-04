Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (37-20) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to upset. Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 21 out of the 31 games, or 67.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 16-4 (80%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

