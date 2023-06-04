Marcus Semien brings a 22-game hit streak into the Texas Rangers' (37-20) game against the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Globe Life Field.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) for the Rangers and Bryce Miller (3-2) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .185 against him.

Miller heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (7-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.42, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .996.

He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Eovaldi has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

