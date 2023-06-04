After going -for- in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

  • Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ford got a hit in 36.7% of his 49 games last year, with multiple hits in 16.3% of those contests.
  • He homered in three of 49 games in 2022 (6.1%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ford drove in a run in eight of 49 games last season (16.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In eight of 49 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 32
.213 AVG .202
.315 OBP .295
.426 SLG .250
4 XBH 4
3 HR 0
5 RBI 5
14/7 K/BB 26/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 32
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.