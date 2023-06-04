After going -for- in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Ford got a hit in 36.7% of his 49 games last year, with multiple hits in 16.3% of those contests.

He homered in three of 49 games in 2022 (6.1%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

Ford drove in a run in eight of 49 games last season (16.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In eight of 49 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 32 .213 AVG .202 .315 OBP .295 .426 SLG .250 4 XBH 4 3 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/7 K/BB 26/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 32 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)