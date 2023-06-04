Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on June 4 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rangers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Rangers
|Mariners vs Rangers Odds
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .236 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), with more than one hit 14 times (24.1%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 58), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (29.3%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|19 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (46.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.