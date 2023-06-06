Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- batting .229 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.8%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (43.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (47.8%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
