J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
- In 60.7% of his 56 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.4%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), he has scored, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Musgrove (3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
