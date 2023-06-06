Jarred Kelenic -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (55) this season while batting .270 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 40 of 56 games this season (71.4%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 56), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Kelenic has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 27 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings