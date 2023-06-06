The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .074 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has three doubles and 11 walks while batting .159.
  • Wong has had a hit in 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 37 games this season.
  • Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 17
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (5.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.