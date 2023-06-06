Tuesday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (28-32) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (29-30) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Padres, so expect a tight matchup.

The Padres will look to Joe Musgrove (3-2) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (3-3).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners are 1-7-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Mariners have been victorious in six, or 33.3%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (258 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule