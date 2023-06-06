Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Tuesday at PETCO Park against Joe Musgrove, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mariners have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -135 +110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-7-0 over their previous 10 matchups (eight of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won in six, or 33.3%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 59 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 12-15 9-11 20-18 20-21 9-8

