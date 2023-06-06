The San Diego Padres and Rougned Odor will take on the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at PETCO Park.

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .375 this season.

The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Seattle has scored 258 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.214 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (3-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

Gilbert has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo

