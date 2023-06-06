Ty France and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres meet at PETCO Park on Tuesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

France Stats

France has 17 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .269/.340/.410 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .242/.301/.428 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (3-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Musgrove has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1 at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .248/.413/.470 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.337/.388 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

