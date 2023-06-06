The Seattle Mariners (29-30) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the San Diego Padres (28-32) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (3-2) for the Padres and Logan Gilbert (3-3) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (3-2, 4.71 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (3-3, 4.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.

Gilbert has six quality starts this season.

Gilbert will look to secure his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (3-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.0 walks per nine across seven games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

