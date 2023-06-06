Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)
- Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 36.7% of his games last season (18 of 49), Ford got a base hit, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games last year (three of 49), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In eight of 49 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.202
|.315
|OBP
|.295
|.426
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/7
|K/BB
|26/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|32
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (34.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (6.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
