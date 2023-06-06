A berth in the semifinals is up for grabs on Tuesday, June 6, when Novak Djokovic goes head to head with Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The Djokovic-Khachanov match can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Djokovic advanced past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Djokovic made a run before losing to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 on May 17.

Khachanov reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

Khachanov was eliminated in the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, when he went down 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 to Gregoire Barrere.

Djokovic has a 6-0 record versus Khachanov, leading to a 100.0% win rate in their head-to-head meetings. Their last match in the Round of 16 at the Rolex Paris Masters on November 3, 2022 led to a 6-4, 6-1 victory for Djokovic.

Djokovic has won 13 sets versus Khachanov, good for a 92.9% win rate, while Khachanov has taken home one set.

In 127 total games, Djokovic has the upper hand, winning 83 of them, while Khachanov has won 44.

Djokovic vs. Khachanov Odds and Probabilities

Novak Djokovic Karen Khachanov -1100 Odds to Win Match +650 +170 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

