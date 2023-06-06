At Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Seattle Storm (0-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (3-2) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks put together a 12-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Storm compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Sparks games hit the over 11 out of 23 times last season.

A total of 17 of the Storm's games last year went over the point total.

