Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Rangers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has seven doubles, two triples, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .241.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 39 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|19 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
