Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on June 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .221.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 29 of 52 games this year (55.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (13.5%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (45.8%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.