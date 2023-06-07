Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 55 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .264 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.2% of his 57 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (21.4%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
