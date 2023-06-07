After hitting .071 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has three doubles and 11 walks while batting .157.

In 34.2% of his 38 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 38 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (23.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (5.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings