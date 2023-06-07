How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at PETCO Park.
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Seattle is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 262 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Seattle has the 10th-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (5-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- In 11 starts this season, Kirby has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.5 innings per appearance.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
