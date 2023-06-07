Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at PETCO Park.

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 262 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the 10th-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (5-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 11 starts this season, Kirby has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.5 innings per appearance.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home - Edward Cabrera

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.