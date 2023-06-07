As they try to secure the series sweep, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (30-30) will square off with Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (28-33) at PETCO Park on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (5-2, 3.48 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.04 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 19, or 50%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Padres have gone 19-19 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Padres have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 4th Win AL West +1800 - 4th

