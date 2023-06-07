Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Ty France and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners at PETCO Park on Wednesday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has recorded 63 hits with 18 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .273/.342/.416 so far this season.

France will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .246/.304/.442 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Wacha Stats

The Padres will send Michael Wacha (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Wacha has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 2 4.2 3 2 2 8 5 at Yankees May. 27 7.0 5 2 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 6.0 5 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 15 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soto Stats

Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .248/.411/.466 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

