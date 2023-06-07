Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)
- Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 36.7% of his games last year (18 of 49), Ford got a base hit, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in three of 49 games in 2022 (6.1%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight of 49 games last season (16.3%), Ford picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in eight of 49 games a year ago (16.3%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.202
|.315
|OBP
|.295
|.426
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/7
|K/BB
|26/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|32
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (34.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (6.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Wacha (5-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
