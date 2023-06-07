The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 36.7% of his games last year (18 of 49), Ford got a base hit, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in three of 49 games in 2022 (6.1%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight of 49 games last season (16.3%), Ford picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in eight of 49 games a year ago (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 32 .213 AVG .202 .315 OBP .295 .426 SLG .250 4 XBH 4 3 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/7 K/BB 26/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 32 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)