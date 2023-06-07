Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ty France -- batting .302 with five doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.416) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 67.8% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (5-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
