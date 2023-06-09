Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 15 games this year (28.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2) among pitchers who qualify.
