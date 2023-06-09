J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 9 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .240 with 31 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).
- He has homered in three games this season (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.3%).
- In 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, one per game).
- Ohtani (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.