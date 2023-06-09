Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) versus the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:38 PM on June 9.

The Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani (5-2) versus the Mariners and Luis Castillo (4-3).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

Seattle has a mark of 7-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (265 total, 4.3 per game).

The Mariners have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Mariners Schedule