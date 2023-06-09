Marton Fucsovics' run in the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Taylor Fritz. Fucsovics' odds are +1200 to take home the trophy from TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Fucsovics at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Fucsovics' Next Match

Fucsovics will play Fritz in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 6:20 AM ET, after beating Yibing Wu in the previous round 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Fucsovics is listed at +290 to win his next match versus Fritz.

Fucsovics Stats

Fucsovics is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over No. 64-ranked Wu in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Fucsovics is 17-21 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Fucsovics is 0-1 on grass over the past year.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fucsovics has played 25.7 games per match. He won 49.3% of them.

On grass, Fucsovics has played one match over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.0 games per match while winning 28.0% of games.

Fucsovics has won 24.5% of his return games and 73.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Fucsovics has been victorious in 58.3% of his service games on grass over the past year and 0.0% of his return games.

