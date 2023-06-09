The Seattle Storm (1-4), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (3-3). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have won one game against the spread this season.

The Storm are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Seattle has covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

The Mysticsand their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.