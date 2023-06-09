The Libema Open is nearing its end in Rosmalen, Netherlands, as Tallon Griekspoor competes in a quarterfinal against Alex de Minaur. Griekspoor's odds are +2000 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Griekspoor at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Griekspoor's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 8:30 AM ET), Griekspoor will meet de Minaur, after getting past Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

Griekspoor Stats

Griekspoor defeated Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 24 tournaments over the past year, Griekspoor has gone 23-24 and has won one title.

Griekspoor has not won any of his three tournaments on grass over the past year, with a match record of 3-3 on that surface.

Griekspoor has played 26.0 games per match in his 47 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his six matches on a grass surface over the past year, Griekspoor has averaged 32.2 games.

Over the past year, Griekspoor has been victorious in 17.0% of his return games and 80.7% of his service games.

On grass over the past year, Griekspoor has claimed 76.5% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.

