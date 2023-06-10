Adam Svensson will compete at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, with action from June 8-11.

Looking to place a wager on Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished better than par six times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Svensson's average finish has been 36th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Svensson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -6 278 1 22 1 3 $3.8M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Svensson has had an average finish of 28th in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Svensson has made the cut two times in his previous six entries in this event.

Svensson finished 21st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,264 yards, 37 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Svensson has played in the past year (7,279 yards) is 15 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson finished in the 56th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was poor, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Svensson shot better than only 5% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Svensson recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Svensson recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.3).

Svensson's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average (4.5).

At that last competition, Svensson's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Svensson finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Svensson had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.