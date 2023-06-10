Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Padres.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)
- Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Moore picked up at least one hit 38 times last season in 93 games played (40.9%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (8.6%).
- In six of 93 games last year, he homered (6.5%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 17.2% of his 93 games a year ago, Moore drove in a run (16 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 33 of 93 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.185
|AVG
|.279
|.307
|OBP
|.442
|.311
|SLG
|.488
|7
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|30/19
|12
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
- Sandoval (3-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, June 3 against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
