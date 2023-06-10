The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Padres.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)

Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

Moore picked up at least one hit 38 times last season in 93 games played (40.9%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (8.6%).

In six of 93 games last year, he homered (6.5%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 17.2% of his 93 games a year ago, Moore drove in a run (16 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 33 of 93 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 37 .185 AVG .279 .307 OBP .442 .311 SLG .488 7 XBH 12 4 HR 2 13 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 30/19 12 SB 7

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)