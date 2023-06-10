J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .342.
- In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (5.1%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has had an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.280
|AVG
|.192
|.379
|OBP
|.306
|.380
|SLG
|.288
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|12
|26/16
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
