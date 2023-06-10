Mike Trout and Ty France will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mariners have +115 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 10:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -135 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Mariners have put together a 1-6-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has won one of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 62 games with a total.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 13-17 9-12 21-18 21-22 9-8

